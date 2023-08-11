James Michael Burke, 70, Rockingham
Henry J. Funk Jr., 80, Harrisonburg
Dr. Linford Kulp Gehman, 90, Bergton
Walter Montie Hughes II, 71, Grottoes
Morgan 'Todd' Jenkins, 72, Baker, W.Va.
William Christopher Kyle, 17, Harrisonburg
Helen Lenora Queen, 83, Timberville
Michael Leo Thompson, 65, Rockingham
James Richard 'Jim' Wagoner Sr., 92, Petersburg, W.Va.
