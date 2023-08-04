Kevin O. Bailey, 62, Harrisonburg

Robert 'Bob' Allen Bales, Harrisonburg

Tony Lynn Barrix, 59, Rockingham

Cheryl Ann Good, 57, Elkton

Hilda Virginia Plum, 93, Shenandoah

Nancy Jeanne Reedy, 75, Bergton

Joyce Elaine Richardson, 89, Harrisonburg

Phyllis Jean Reedy Spitzer, 59, Broadway

Mirna (Flory) Wolfe, 96, Bridgewater

