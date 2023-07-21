Douglas Lane Bush, 78, McGaheysville
Paul Stover Cupp Driver, 85, Grottoes
George William Fellows, 80, Broadway
Clarence August Hoten, 81, Beckley, W.Va.
Joe Mitchell James, 91, Mount Solon
Ray Allen Knight, 69, Crimora
Roland Calhoun Miller, 91, Petersburg, W.Va.
Donald William Mongold, 87, Arthur, W.Va.
Harvey Brian Morgan, 84, St. Albans, W.Va.
Justin Michael Reel, 24, Bluefield, W.Va.
Neil Gerard Shull, 54, Harrisonburg
