Arnetta K. Armstrong, 77, Singers Glen
Helen Margaret Emswiler Gangwer, 95, Richmond
Jane A. Kibler, 59, Harrisonburg
Alice Christina Lee, Bridgewater
Daniel Eli Long, 43, Harrisonburg
Alice Jean McClure, 88, Poca, W.Va.
Deborah Lavonne Miller, 63, Elkton
Mary Frances Wenger, 96, New Market
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.