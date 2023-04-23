Geraldine 'Gerry' Ritchie Deavers Eaton, 86, Rockingham

Betty Ann (Shifflett) Haynes, 88, Harrisonburg

Ora Daniel Hollen Jr., 90, Bridgewater

Elta Rae Griffith Jenkins, 76, Luray

Christine Lou Keplinger, 72, Timberville

Connie Lee (Dofflemyer) Lam, 82, Elkton

Lisa Marie Lotts, 53, Charlottesville

Ruth Virginia Shifflett Merrbach, 84, Broadway

Helen Elaine (Smith) Soltzberg, 81, Petersburg, W.Va.

Bruce Allen Strickler, Timberville

Jann White, 69, Charlottesville

