Richard Owen Beckwith, 71, Petersburg, W.Va.
Lloyd Lotton 'Cricket' Dickenson, 64, Harrisonburg
Melinda Fay Dofflemyer, 60, Elkton
Alta Grace Cullers Fleming, 90, Timberville
Robert Gery, 67, Grottoes
E. Richard Good, 92, Harrisonburg
John William Mason, 84, Mount Sidney
Daniel 'Dan' Douglas Morgan, 54, Harrisonburg
Lawrence Edward 'Larry' Sherman Jr., 59, Purgitsville, W.Va.
Treva Mae Simmons, 88, Franklin, W.Va.
Loring 'Jim' Hugh Vance Jr., 90, Mathias, W.Va.
Thomas Hildred White, 91, New Bern, N.C.
Hester May Mowery Williams, 93, Dayton
Charles William 'Zig' Schuler Ziegenfus, 88, Harrisonburg
