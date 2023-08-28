Diana Hurt Brown, 85, Harrisonburg
Laura Carroll Butler, 57, Luray
Lawrence Edward Cline, 98, Fishersville
Judith 'Judy' Ann Fulk, 74, Shenandoah
Betty Way Myers Hedrick, Harrisonburg
Judy Ellen Hensley, 76, Harrisonburg
Mervin Frederick Kimble, 74, Maysville, W.Va.
Ricky Joe Lucas Sr., 66, Elkton
Paul Stuart Mauzy, 71, Broadway
Woodrow Clifton 'Clif' Pritchett, Rockingham
Daniel Carter Robinson Jr., 64, Rockingham
