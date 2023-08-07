Donald Bryan Bare, 87, Fulks Run
Stanley B. Cline, 88, Harrisonburg
Myra Souers Compton, Mechanicsville
Lois Anne Crosbie, 89, Bridgewater
Carl Wayne Dovel, 75, Elkton
Gary Michael 'Mike' Dyer, 75, Rockingham County
Barbara Michelle Easterla, 58, Port Republic
Rachel Whetzel Good, 93, Broadway
Anna Mae Hedrick, 77, Petersburg, W.Va.
Stephan 'Ray' Layman, 66, Broadway
Sheldon Mason Miller II, 51, Petersburg, W.Va.
Wayne E. Shank, 82, Mount Solon
Edward Lee Stroop, 77, Quicksburg
Eugenia 'Genie' Sullivan, 86, Elkton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.