Judy Kaye Arndt, 66, McGaheysville
Larry Russell Derrer, 78, Rockingham
Patrick Donald Edwards, 51, McGaheysville
Clive Raymond Hallman Jr., 92, Rockingham
Frederick W. Knighton, 83, Shenandoah
Michael Shawn 'Mick' Lockie, 63, Oakland, Md
Ciro Julio Mejia, 86, Harrisonburg
Elinor 'Faye' Morris, 83, Elkton
Thomas Paul Moser, 79, Rockingham
Paul David Parsons, 90, Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, Shenandoah
George McDaniel Reid, Falls Church
Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, Stanley
Dale 'Bobby' Allen Shumaker, 50, Timberville
John William Simmers, 80, Harrisonburg
Lucy Pauline Waggy, 97, Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.