Judy Kaye Arndt, 66, McGaheysville

Larry Russell Derrer, 78, Rockingham

Patrick Donald Edwards, 51, McGaheysville

Clive Raymond Hallman Jr., 92, Rockingham

Frederick W. Knighton, 83, Shenandoah

Michael Shawn 'Mick' Lockie, 63, Oakland, Md

Ciro Julio Mejia, 86, Harrisonburg

Elinor 'Faye' Morris, 83, Elkton

Thomas Paul Moser, 79, Rockingham

Paul David Parsons, 90, Petersburg, W.Va.

Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, Shenandoah

George McDaniel Reid, Falls Church

Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, Stanley

Dale 'Bobby' Allen Shumaker, 50, Timberville

John William Simmers, 80, Harrisonburg

Lucy Pauline Waggy, 97, Franklin, W.Va.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.