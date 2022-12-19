Bonnie Lucille Clatterbuck, 95, Harrisonburg
Norma Jean Michael Fink, 87, Penn Laird
Barbara Lang Gilchrist, 86, Harrisonburg
Phyllis Jean Dellinger Halterman, 91, Lost City, W.Va.
Casey Dawn Kimble, 26, Circleville, W.Va.
Justin Jay Kisamore, 75, Petersburg, W.Va.
Larissa Dawn McDonald, 40, Elkton
Fleta Isabelle Sherman, 98, Broadway
Elda Marjorie Smith, 85, Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.