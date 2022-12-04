Lovetta Delphia (Judy) Alt, 85, Petersburg, W.Va.

Eloise Jeanette Armentrout, 85, Keezletown

Aaron Donald Augsburger, 96, Harrisonburg

McClave Cleleand 'Mac' Combs, 79, Moorefield, W.Va.

Ramon Escobedo Contreras Jr., 38, Broadway

Donna Maxine Cook, 82, Rockingham

Neola  Joyce Gaines, 82, Bridgewater

Eunice Jean (Nelson) Kisamore, 81, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.

Larry Allen Knott, 68, Mount Solon

Florence Marie Lam, 81, Elkton

Wilda Alphadine Meadows, 88, Elkton

Lee Jackson 'Jack' Mills Sr., 78, Edinburg

Calvin Edward 'Bill' Minnick Sr., 87, Linville

Junior S. Murphy, 96, Franklin, W.Va.

Kenneth Leroy Nelson, 81, Sugar Grove, W.Va.

Roger Ervin Pegram, 84, Luray

Della Jean Phillips, 64, McGaheysville

The Rev. Dr. Edward Harold Barrett Riedesel, 92,  Harrisonburg

Paulette Diane Riggleman, 73, Dayton

Bessie D. Senters, 92, Elkton

Thomas Maclyn Strickler, 82, Shenandoah

James Robert Forrest Tolson, 72, King George

Alvin Dewey 'A.D.' Wise III, 71, Richmond

