Lovetta Delphia (Judy) Alt, 85, Petersburg, W.Va.
Eloise Jeanette Armentrout, 85, Keezletown
Aaron Donald Augsburger, 96, Harrisonburg
McClave Cleleand 'Mac' Combs, 79, Moorefield, W.Va.
Ramon Escobedo Contreras Jr., 38, Broadway
Donna Maxine Cook, 82, Rockingham
Neola Joyce Gaines, 82, Bridgewater
Eunice Jean (Nelson) Kisamore, 81, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
Larry Allen Knott, 68, Mount Solon
Florence Marie Lam, 81, Elkton
Wilda Alphadine Meadows, 88, Elkton
Lee Jackson 'Jack' Mills Sr., 78, Edinburg
Calvin Edward 'Bill' Minnick Sr., 87, Linville
Junior S. Murphy, 96, Franklin, W.Va.
Kenneth Leroy Nelson, 81, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Roger Ervin Pegram, 84, Luray
Della Jean Phillips, 64, McGaheysville
The Rev. Dr. Edward Harold Barrett Riedesel, 92, Harrisonburg
Paulette Diane Riggleman, 73, Dayton
Bessie D. Senters, 92, Elkton
Thomas Maclyn Strickler, 82, Shenandoah
James Robert Forrest Tolson, 72, King George
Alvin Dewey 'A.D.' Wise III, 71, Richmond
