Joanne Baldwin, 88, Harrisonburg

William Robert Brackman, 69, Sugar Grove, W.Va.

Oliver 'Obb' Atlee Burkholder, 87, Dayton

Charles William Cornell III, 56, Broadway

Susan Eleanor Logan Craun, 76, Harrisonburg

Mary Eula Keyser Gregory, 92, Shenandoah

Patricia Ann Knight, 82, Elkton

Sidney George Labrake, 86, Mount Sidney

Ronnie Bruce Life, 78, Rockingham

Phillip Eugene Lowery, 80, Rockingham County

Joshua Daniel Mardis, 20, Williamsburg

Olivia Irene Orndorff, Harrisonburg

Winston D. Ringgold, 81, Dayton

Robert C. 'Bob' Tumer, 91, Bridgewater

Barry Wayne Viands, 48, Van Vleck, Texas

