Joanne Baldwin, 88, Harrisonburg
William Robert Brackman, 69, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Oliver 'Obb' Atlee Burkholder, 87, Dayton
Charles William Cornell III, 56, Broadway
Susan Eleanor Logan Craun, 76, Harrisonburg
Mary Eula Keyser Gregory, 92, Shenandoah
Patricia Ann Knight, 82, Elkton
Sidney George Labrake, 86, Mount Sidney
Ronnie Bruce Life, 78, Rockingham
Phillip Eugene Lowery, 80, Rockingham County
Joshua Daniel Mardis, 20, Williamsburg
Olivia Irene Orndorff, Harrisonburg
Winston D. Ringgold, 81, Dayton
Robert C. 'Bob' Tumer, 91, Bridgewater
Barry Wayne Viands, 48, Van Vleck, Texas
