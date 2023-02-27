Charles Hartman 'Charlie' Craun, 55, Bridgewater
John Leigh Miller, 92, Bridgewater
Margaret Maureen (Williams) Miller, 83, Luray
James 'Jim' Alvin Morton Jr., 58, Petersburg, W.Va.
Sue Ann Lough Nickels, Staunton
Murriel Franklin Price, 85, Burke
Mary Katheryn 'Kitty' Vest Reish, 93, Broadway
Steve Allen Shockey, 60, Old Fields, W.Va.
George Wayne Simmons, 78, Bridgewater
O. Earl Simmons, 82, Waynesboro
Allen Thomas 'Tommy' Williams, 73, Broadway
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.