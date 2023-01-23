Homer Jones Barr Jr., 77, Grottoes
Andrea G. Campomezzi, 75, Stanley
Joseph Allen 'Joe' Coffey, 66, Bridgewater
Mitchell Alexander Colquitt, Panama City, Fla.
Doris Virginia Dean, 83, Elkton
Sylvia Fellows, 79, Harrisonburg
Gwendolyn 'Jill' Kay Fulk, 81, Fulks Run
Jeffery Greywolf, Harrisonburg
E. Jean Ramey Herrmann, Harrisonburg
Marilyn Ann (Frederick) Kennedy, 76, Haymarket
Beverly Ann (Turner) Kile, 75, Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas Allen McAlister, 68, Shenandoah
Gracie Virginia (Warner) Moody, 97, Petersburg, W.Va.
Stephen Arnold Rosensteel, 79, Fishersville
Carl Lee Smith, 87, Weyers Cave
Jesse Lee Wood, 33, Elkton
