Homer Jones Barr Jr., 77, Grottoes

Andrea G. Campomezzi, 75, Stanley

Joseph Allen 'Joe' Coffey, 66, Bridgewater

Mitchell Alexander Colquitt, Panama City, Fla.

Doris Virginia Dean, 83, Elkton

Sylvia Fellows, 79, Harrisonburg

Gwendolyn 'Jill' Kay Fulk, 81, Fulks Run

Jeffery Greywolf, Harrisonburg

E. Jean Ramey Herrmann, Harrisonburg

Marilyn Ann (Frederick) Kennedy, 76, Haymarket

Beverly Ann (Turner) Kile, 75, Petersburg, W.Va.

Douglas Allen McAlister, 68, Shenandoah

Gracie Virginia (Warner) Moody, 97, Petersburg, W.Va.

Stephen Arnold Rosensteel, 79, Fishersville

Carl Lee Smith, 87, Weyers Cave

Jesse Lee Wood, 33, Elkton

