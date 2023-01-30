Douglas R. Bailey, 79, Elkton

Pastor Dwight Elwood Blakey Sr., 60, Harrisonburg

Fred Edward DeMastus, 80, Harrisonburg

Nancy Marie Flaherty, 85, Rockingham

Carol Jean Harper, 78, Bergton

Janice Mae (Middlekauff) Lambert, 88, Dayton

Brenda Joyce Miller, 73, Grottoes

Larry Allen Mohler, 75, Harrisonburg

Fanny Bell Parker, 73, Moorefield, W.Va.

Michael 'Mike' Wayne Showman, 70, Broadway

Loretta V. Stepp, 85, Front Royal

Carolyn Fay Dove Taylor, 82, Linville

Patricia S. Williams, 71, Lacey Spring

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.