Nancy 'Nan' Lynn Bowman, 84, Harrisonburg
Shelvie Jean Ritchie Carr, 84, Rockingham
Polly Britton Case, 76, Massanutten
Diana Faye Crump, 74, New Market
Anita Yvette Haliburton, 53, Harrisonburg
Ryder Alan Knight, infant, Stanley
Raiden Vance Knight, infant, Stanley
Ruth Lee 'Tootie' Mitz, 94, Harrisonburg
Mary F. Moats, 83, Bridgewater
Linda Lou Shoemaker Roadcap, 79, Timberville
Shelby-Jean Pearl Hensley Ruth, 83, Sparks, Nev.
Gary Nolan Saufley, 75, Mount Crawford
Dorothy Gilmer Sweet, 87, Churchville
Walter Rothwell Switzer, 80, Mount Sidney
Alan Dale Trammell, 68, Rockingham
Millard Wilton Turner, 96, Harrisonburg
Jean Holley Watts, 78, Staunton
Peggy Sue Wimer, 75, Dayton
