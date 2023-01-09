Nancy 'Nan' Lynn Bowman, 84, Harrisonburg

Shelvie Jean Ritchie Carr, 84, Rockingham

Polly Britton Case, 76, Massanutten

Diana Faye Crump, 74, New Market

Anita Yvette Haliburton, 53, Harrisonburg

Ryder Alan Knight, infant, Stanley

Raiden Vance Knight, infant, Stanley

Ruth Lee 'Tootie' Mitz, 94, Harrisonburg

Mary F. Moats, 83, Bridgewater

Linda Lou Shoemaker Roadcap, 79, Timberville

Shelby-Jean Pearl Hensley Ruth, 83, Sparks, Nev.

Gary Nolan Saufley, 75, Mount Crawford

Dorothy Gilmer Sweet, 87, Churchville

Walter Rothwell Switzer, 80, Mount Sidney

Alan Dale Trammell, 68, Rockingham

Millard Wilton Turner, 96, Harrisonburg

Jean Holley Watts, 78, Staunton

Peggy Sue Wimer, 75, Dayton

