Gloria 'Jean' Washington Clarke, 73, Richmond
Richard Harrison Crider Jr., 53, West Virginia
Jacqueline 'Jackie' Flick, 80, Bridgewater
Joseph Patrick 'Pat' Harahan, 83, Harrisonburg
Sylvia Dofflemyer Hensley, 87, McGaheysville
Charles Franklin Hinegardner, 69, Keezletown
Michael Douglas 'Mike' Majors, 48, Roanoke
Koren 'Fae' Rawlings, 73, Franklin, W.Va.
Lucile Vaughn, Bridgewater
Ronald 'Ron' Leith Wolverton, 75, Grottoes
