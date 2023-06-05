David James Burton, 79, Maysville, W.Va.
Peggy Ann Lawson Dean, 80, Elkton
Leslie Jo Dow, 57, Dayton
Jack Eldridge Eye, 67, Brandywine, W.Va.
Connie Marie Hodge, 55, Timberville
David Dwayne 'Davy' Moreland, 53, Scherr, W.Va.
Anna Morris, 79, Harrisonburg
Lawrence M. Sager, 74, Harrisburg, Pa.
Eugene Kraybill Souder, 95, Harrisonburg
Don 'Donnie' Burl Southerly, 71, Old Fields, W.Va.
Rizalina 'Lina' (Bareng) Sprowl, 65, Aiea, Hawaii
Joyce Van Vickle, 75, Weyers Cave
Vicki Lynn Fitzwater Wackett, 57, Timberville
Waneta Rose (Welch) Wegner, 92, Harrisonburg
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.