David James Burton, 79, Maysville, W.Va.

Peggy Ann Lawson Dean, 80, Elkton

Leslie Jo Dow, 57, Dayton

Jack Eldridge Eye, 67, Brandywine, W.Va.

Connie Marie Hodge, 55, Timberville

David Dwayne 'Davy' Moreland, 53, Scherr, W.Va.

Anna Morris, 79, Harrisonburg

Lawrence M. Sager, 74, Harrisburg, Pa.

Eugene Kraybill Souder, 95, Harrisonburg

Don 'Donnie' Burl Southerly, 71, Old Fields, W.Va.

Rizalina 'Lina' (Bareng) Sprowl, 65, Aiea, Hawaii

Joyce Van Vickle, 75, Weyers Cave

Vicki Lynn Fitzwater Wackett, 57, Timberville

Waneta Rose (Welch) Wegner, 92, Harrisonburg

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.