Dewey Wayne Atkins, 71, Dayton
Luke Mummau Drescher, 87, Harrisonburg
Dennis Wesley Garber, 75, Mount Sidney
Arleta Nell Helmick, 82, Petersburg, W.Va.
Dolly Armentrout Huffman, 89, Harrisonburg
Joyce Edna Law, 84, Harrisonburg
Frances Elizabeth (Sprinkle) Miller, 98, Bridgewater
Jill Elizabeth Allen Painter, 69, Stanley
Elijah Befree Pittington, 44, Keezletown
Camilla Ann Rader, 83, Dayton
Josephine 'Jo' Gildersleeve Snyder, 87, Harrisonburg
Shirley Ann (Snyder) Williams, 86, Bridgewater
