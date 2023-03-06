Dewey Wayne Atkins, 71, Dayton

Luke Mummau Drescher, 87, Harrisonburg

Dennis Wesley Garber, 75, Mount Sidney

Arleta Nell Helmick, 82, Petersburg, W.Va.

Dolly Armentrout Huffman, 89, Harrisonburg

Joyce Edna Law, 84, Harrisonburg

Frances Elizabeth (Sprinkle) Miller, 98, Bridgewater

Jill Elizabeth Allen Painter, 69, Stanley

Elijah Befree Pittington, 44, Keezletown

Camilla Ann Rader, 83, Dayton

Josephine 'Jo' Gildersleeve Snyder, 87, Harrisonburg

Shirley Ann (Snyder) Williams, 86, Bridgewater

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.