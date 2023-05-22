Larry Richard Altizer Sr., 79, Weyers Cave

Deborah Kay Beall, 69, Rockingham

Joseph Blair Bowman, 79, Port Republic

Roger Charles Bruns, 69, Rockingham

Holly N. Dean, 31, Waynesboro

David Louis Estes, 55, Broadway

Rose Marie 'Momsie' Mathias, 91, Mathias, W.Va.

Patricia Hope Mickelinc, 67, Harrisonburg

Brittney Nicole Mongold, 35, Petersburg, W.Va.

Johanna 'Jo' Anna Oliver, 83, Moorefield, W.Va.

Larry Allen Ours, 83, Moorefield, W.Va.

Warren E. 'Buster' Payne, 86, Timberville

Frances Etter Sweet Pratt, 77, Bridgewater

Garland H. Ritchie, 90, Bridgewater

Max Lee Rodriguez, 44, Mount Crawford

Dennis DeWitt Trobaugh, 77, Waynesboro

