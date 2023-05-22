Larry Richard Altizer Sr., 79, Weyers Cave
Deborah Kay Beall, 69, Rockingham
Joseph Blair Bowman, 79, Port Republic
Roger Charles Bruns, 69, Rockingham
Holly N. Dean, 31, Waynesboro
David Louis Estes, 55, Broadway
Rose Marie 'Momsie' Mathias, 91, Mathias, W.Va.
Patricia Hope Mickelinc, 67, Harrisonburg
Brittney Nicole Mongold, 35, Petersburg, W.Va.
Johanna 'Jo' Anna Oliver, 83, Moorefield, W.Va.
Larry Allen Ours, 83, Moorefield, W.Va.
Warren E. 'Buster' Payne, 86, Timberville
Frances Etter Sweet Pratt, 77, Bridgewater
Garland H. Ritchie, 90, Bridgewater
Max Lee Rodriguez, 44, Mount Crawford
Dennis DeWitt Trobaugh, 77, Waynesboro
