Tyler Allen John Biller, 25, Basye

Donald Lee Brooks, 80, McGaheysville

Betty Louise (Hoover) Coffman, 82, Petersburg, W.Va.

Junious Oubry Dean, 88, Elkton

Jack K. Hevener, 82, Timberville

Harold Joseph 'Pete' Hines, 87, Petersburg, W.Va.

Benita Marie James, 44, Port Republic

Jonathan Franklin Leathers III, 67, Broadway

Allen B. Litten, 87, Harrisonburg

James Mark McAllister, 83, Cabins, W.Va.

Gloria Jean McDonald-Myers, 76, Harrisonburg

David Robert Nankivell Sr., 84, Keezletown

Paul Leo Rexrode, 82, Lynchburg

Amber Nicole McDonaldson Shifflett, 35, Rockingham

