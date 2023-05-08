Tyler Allen John Biller, 25, Basye
Donald Lee Brooks, 80, McGaheysville
Betty Louise (Hoover) Coffman, 82, Petersburg, W.Va.
Junious Oubry Dean, 88, Elkton
Jack K. Hevener, 82, Timberville
Harold Joseph 'Pete' Hines, 87, Petersburg, W.Va.
Benita Marie James, 44, Port Republic
Jonathan Franklin Leathers III, 67, Broadway
Allen B. Litten, 87, Harrisonburg
James Mark McAllister, 83, Cabins, W.Va.
Gloria Jean McDonald-Myers, 76, Harrisonburg
David Robert Nankivell Sr., 84, Keezletown
Paul Leo Rexrode, 82, Lynchburg
Amber Nicole McDonaldson Shifflett, 35, Rockingham
