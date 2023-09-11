Samuel L. DeCroes, Florida
Charlotte Marie Hartman, 89, Timberville
Carolyn Jones, 88, McGaheysville
Neva Faye Riggleman Kingston, 91, Singers Glen
Wilbre Earl Leary, 78, Harrisonburg
Philip Jearld Offenbacker, 85, Elkton
Susan Delores Riggleman, 69, Broadway
Jeanne Myller Ringgenberg, 89, Harrisonburg
Mary Ann Suddith, 89, Luray
James 'Smokey' Ricardo Veney, 68, Broadway
Ruth Ann Miller Wine, 78, Harrisonburg
