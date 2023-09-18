Wanda Lee Baker, 79, Elkton
Carroll Wayne 'Hoppsing' Blosser, 70, Rockingham
Retired 1st Sgt. Ronald Martin Dearing Sr., 74, Elkton
Barbara Baugher Horne, 82, Harrisonburg
Louella Mae Sites, 79, Petersburg, W.Va.
Peggy Jean (Davis) Smith, Harrisonburg
Robert Lee 'Bob' Thomas, 91, Bowie, Md.
Roger Lee Trobaugh, 70, Mount Crawford
Helen Mary VanDerveer, 85, Luray
