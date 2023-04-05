Larry Eugene Breeden, 71, Elkton
Cathleen Harpine Coffman, 93, Bridgewater
Ashby 'Stringbean' Monroe Jackson Sr., 81, Elkton
Rosalee S. Kagey, 78, McGaheysville
Mamie Virginia Knight, 85, Harrisonburg
Lois French Lockhart, 98, Bridgewater
Berryman Richard 'Tootie' Morris Jr., 92, Richmond
Rodney Shiflet, 85, Dayton
Joseph I. Stoneberger, 65, Luray
Stanley Suter, 90, Rockingham
Joesiha Pierre Cardin Wright, 24, Harrisonburg
