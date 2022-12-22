Ralph Harper Dunkle, 86, Franklin, W.Va.
Alvin Huyard, 80, Grottoes
Randolph Joseph 'Randy' Maupin, 87, McGaheysville
Forrest Wayne Monger, 82, Elkton
Terry Lee Reel, 52, Rawley Springs
Edward Hill Rinaca Jr., 61, Mount Solon
Brian Michael Shobe, 48, Franklin, W.Va.
Donna Faye Shull Strother, 56, Mount Solon
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.