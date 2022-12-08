Patricia Mae Hawkins Clark, 63, Luray
Mozella Ressie Jewell, 93, Luray
Christian Alexander Pence-Campos, 19, Timberville
Michele Renee Sampson, 57, Dayton
Terril Marquette 'Terry' Throckmorton, 80, McGaheysville
Jacob Martin Whetzel, 19, Petersburg, W.Va.
