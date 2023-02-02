Junior Elwood Bazzle, 89, Broadway
Donnie Lee Bruce, 72, Elkton
Carol Darlene (Gaeddert) Burkhart, 89, Harrisonburg
Donna N. (Martin) Fridley, 72, Mount Storm, W.Va.
Ramona Elaine 'Tami' Kidwell, 63, Moorefield, W.Va.
Comodore 'Ollie' Lough, 88, Old Fields, W.Va.
Sparkie Miller, 65, Mount Jackson
Bradley Reed Ritchie, 34, Rockingham
Catherine 'Kitty' Whitt, 81, Weyers Cave
