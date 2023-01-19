Mollie Marion Alexander, 91, Broadway
Thomas M. Burgoyne, 65, Franklin, W.Va.
Michael Hunter Cost, 17, Petersburg, W.Va.
John Thomas Glick, 70, Elkton
Ann Larue Johnson Grandle, 94, Broadway
Kenneth Albert Martin, 70, Harrisonburg
Sophia Brubaker Martin, 81, Harrisonburg
Ann Hoover Milam, 94, Bridgewater
Garland Phillip 'Peachey' Showalter, 87, Harrisonburg
Lisa Ellen (VanMeter) Taylor, 56, Moorefield, W.Va.
Edwin Lewis Troutman Jr., 70, Brandywine, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.