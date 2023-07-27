Robert C. 'Bob' Clark, 89, Harrisonburg
Luther Lloyd Cook Jr., 79, Harrisonburg
Tori Faith Eppard, 21, Buckingham
Barbara Givens (Baker) Gouldin, 82, McGaheysville
Helen 'Carolyn' (Craig) Lilly, 76, Weyers Cave
Linda Kay Ritchie, 75, Fulks Run
Wallace Wendell Weaver, 84, Rockingham
Patricia Davis Whitlock, 90, Harrisonburg
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.