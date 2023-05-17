Donna Gayle Keiser Andes, 69, Staunton
Ellen Cullers Branner, 76, Timberville
Wanda Hammer Dean, 77, Elkton
Anthony Lynn Deputy, 57, Harrisonburg
William Lee 'Bill' Diehl, 83, Port Republic
Stanley L. Kline, 93, Elkton
Nancy Warble Knight, 83, Elkton
Lewis Jerald Marquis, 87, Cabins, W.Va.
Justin Dow Shipe, 88, Timberville
David Allen Hall Shirk, 48, Broadway
Neva Mae (Riggleman) Wagoner, 85, Petersburg, W.Va.
