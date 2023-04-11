Madeline Cook Campbell, 93, Grottoes
Virginia Derrow Good, 95, Broadway
Linda Sue Harrison Hanger, 76, Harrisonburg
Ellis B. Harsh, 98, Bridgewater
Madonna Angel Martin and Emily Grace Martin, infants, Rockingham
William 'Conley' Raines, 93, Riverton, W.Va.
Ida Mae Roudabush, 90, Elkton
Joan Faith Puffenbarger Shifflett, 87, Harrisonburg
Penny Lee Sperry, 47, Shenandoah
Nan Turner, 68, Harrisonburg
Sandra Sue 'Sandy' Wampler, 64, Harrisonburg
