Wilbur 'Bill' Bedall Jr., Harrisonburg

Kathleen Sharon Brunk, 83, Bridgewater

Ruth Ann Dinges, 86, Rockingham

Judy Ann Falls, 71, Pleasant Valley

Anna Rebecca Yoho Goddard, 99, New Martinsville, W.Va.

Leslie Llewellyn Helmick Jr., 74, Laurel, Md.

Roger Lee Lam, 78, Dayton

Harold 'Wayne' Lloyd Sr., Grottoes

