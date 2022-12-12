William Warren "Bill" Aleshire, 79, Luray
Alice Irene Amos, 95, Bridgewater
Running Deer, 85, Franklin, WV
Ona “Glee” Delawder, 99, of Mathias, WV
Robert Eugene Harold, 68, Harrisonburg
Robert Chester “Bob” Koneful, 79, South Bend, Indiana
Margie Lorue Hicks Marafino, 97, Harrisonburg, VA
Robert Wayne Reel, age 51, Petersburg, WV
Claire Marie Sullivan, Denver, Colorado
Henry Tobler, III, 84, Elkton
