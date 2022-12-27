JoAnn Virginia Atkins, 82, Harrisonburg

Cynthia Lee Bland, 69, Harrisonburg

Mabel L. Branner, 90, Harrisonburg

Ralph Harper Dunkle, 86, Franklin, W.Va.

Roger V. Hertzler, 80, Rockingham

Shelley Jo Jenkins, 46, Luray

Rocky Glenn Kee, 66, Denver, Colo.

Susan Lee, 75, Harrisonburg

Dale Jasper Rexrode, 73, Keezletown

Dorothy 'Dottie' Faye Reynolds, 68, Timberville

Nancy Lee Jones Rodeffer, 83, Staunton

Galen Leroy Shank, 71, Rockingham County

Marvin H. Spitzer, 101, Somerville, Mass.

Robert 'Bobby' L. Tate, 62, Harrisonburg

Paul Winston Wampler, 89, New Hope

Marie Dellinger Whited, 75, Edinburg

Lonnie Earl Wilkins, 76, Broadway

C. Melvin Williams, 79, Harrisonburg

