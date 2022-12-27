JoAnn Virginia Atkins, 82, Harrisonburg
Cynthia Lee Bland, 69, Harrisonburg
Mabel L. Branner, 90, Harrisonburg
Ralph Harper Dunkle, 86, Franklin, W.Va.
Roger V. Hertzler, 80, Rockingham
Shelley Jo Jenkins, 46, Luray
Rocky Glenn Kee, 66, Denver, Colo.
Susan Lee, 75, Harrisonburg
Dale Jasper Rexrode, 73, Keezletown
Dorothy 'Dottie' Faye Reynolds, 68, Timberville
Nancy Lee Jones Rodeffer, 83, Staunton
Galen Leroy Shank, 71, Rockingham County
Marvin H. Spitzer, 101, Somerville, Mass.
Robert 'Bobby' L. Tate, 62, Harrisonburg
Paul Winston Wampler, 89, New Hope
Marie Dellinger Whited, 75, Edinburg
Lonnie Earl Wilkins, 76, Broadway
C. Melvin Williams, 79, Harrisonburg
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.