Kinley Allen Comer, Shenandoah

Minnie Russell Grigg, 94, Harrisonburg

James Vernon Holbert, 76, Harrisonburg

Nancy Jane Joachim, 77, Grottoes

Richard Lee Johnson, 65, Harrisonburg

Barry Kent Rutland, 70, Harrisonburg

William Franklin Sellers Sr., 83, Elkton

Lonnie Marshall Shoemaker, 75,  Singers Glen

Jeffery Lynn Spitzer, 65, Broadway

Susie Spitzer, 63, Broadway

