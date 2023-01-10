Kinley Allen Comer, Shenandoah
Minnie Russell Grigg, 94, Harrisonburg
James Vernon Holbert, 76, Harrisonburg
Nancy Jane Joachim, 77, Grottoes
Richard Lee Johnson, 65, Harrisonburg
Barry Kent Rutland, 70, Harrisonburg
William Franklin Sellers Sr., 83, Elkton
Lonnie Marshall Shoemaker, 75, Singers Glen
Jeffery Lynn Spitzer, 65, Broadway
Susie Spitzer, 63, Broadway
