Lucile Reubush Cook, 102, Harrisonburg
Edna Catherine Grandle, 81, Rockingham
Richard D. Huffman, 90, Franklin, W.Va.
Doris Jean Marquess, 91, Dayton
Genevieve 'Genny' (Lambert) Michael, 89, Churchville
Nathaniel Wallace Aikens (Mullinax), Pensacola, Fla.
Joan Marie Posselt, Harrisonburg
Johnny Lee Rexrode, 71, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Margaret Hastings Shifflett, 72, Harrisonburg
Margel Lee Shockey, 87, Old Fields, W.Va.
Norma Virginia (Kesner) Sites, 96, Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Mae Smith, 91, Harrisonburg
Louise Cash Whitmer, 99, Bridgewater
