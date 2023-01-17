Lucile Reubush Cook, 102, Harrisonburg

Edna Catherine Grandle, 81, Rockingham

Richard D. Huffman, 90, Franklin, W.Va.

Doris Jean Marquess, 91, Dayton

Genevieve 'Genny' (Lambert) Michael, 89, Churchville

Nathaniel Wallace Aikens (Mullinax), Pensacola, Fla.

Joan Marie Posselt, Harrisonburg

Johnny Lee Rexrode, 71, Sugar Grove, W.Va.

Margaret Hastings Shifflett, 72, Harrisonburg

Margel Lee Shockey, 87, Old Fields, W.Va.

Norma Virginia (Kesner) Sites, 96, Petersburg, W.Va.

Betty Mae Smith, 91, Harrisonburg

Louise Cash Whitmer, 99, Bridgewater

