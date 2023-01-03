Hensel Lee Armentrout, 76, Bridgewater
Seth Ryan Bailey, 27, Bridgewater
Stanley Len Bennett, 58, Circleville, W.Va.
Gladys E. Colon, 74, McGaheysville
Kitty Lou Robinson Dadisman, 79, Harrisonburg
John Fleming Sr., 90, Broadway
Charles Henry Gregson, 70, Maysville, W.Va.
Rick Jones, 65, Broadway
Carlton Alfred King, 80, Rockingham
Boyd Earline 'Ike' Knott, 85, Mount Solon
Joseph Ellwood May, 97, Mathias, W.Va.
Ruth Marie Moyers, 95, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Paul Wise Phillips Jr., 74, Elkton
Lois Mae 'Snookie' Rouser, 98, Harrisonburg
Randy Dolan Sager, 71, Moorefield, W.Va.
Ralph Elwood Simon, 79, Moorefield, W.Va.
