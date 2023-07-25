Billy Gene 'Petey' Estep Sr., 89, New Market
Richard M. 'Buck' Hepner Jr., 64, Broadway
Norma Hensley Kite, 79, Shenandoah
Richard Edward 'Dick' Lyons, 78, Rockingham
Doris (Kesler) Metzler, 92, Bridgewater
Geraldine 'Pat' Parrott, 78, Ruckersville
Gail Bear Putnam, 91, Elkton
