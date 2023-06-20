Loretta Catherine Alt, 74, Petersburg, W.Va.

John F. Baker, 94, Staunton

Lawrence Allen Deavers, 77, Broadway

Hellen Louise Delawder, 81, Moorefield, W.Va.

Ray William Fifer, 75, Bridgewater

Robert 'Bob' Foltz, 80, Hertford, N.C.

JoAnn Mowery Harper, 77, Petersburg, W.Va.

Ella Coffman Huber, 89, Penn Laird

Eleanor Theresa Justice, 75, Harrisonburg

Melvin 'Rat' Edward Moats, 70, Sugar Grove, W.Va.

Linda Moyers, 86, Camp Springs, Md.

George Gregory Price, 83, Broadway

Judy Ann Rogers, Elkton

Carroll Lee Sacra, 86, Bridgewater

Sandra Kay Smallwood, 65, McGaheysville

George William 'Toon' Smith, 83, Petersburg, W.Va.

Lee Craig Stover, 52, Harrisonburg

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.