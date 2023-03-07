• Donald Edward Bradley, 81, Luray
• Mary L. Bryan, 94, Harrisonburg
• Barbara Anne Andrews Bruce, Grottoes
• Jackie Lynn Dean, 56, Elkton
• Bonnie Doig Downey, 63, Massanutten
• Margaret ‘Margo’ H. Eberly, 90, Luray
• Haywood Gordon France, 98, Harrisonburg
• Patricia A. Hansen, 62, Brandywine, W.Va.
• Geneva Reese Lantz, 84, Broadway
• James LeRoy Makely, 90, Harrisonburg
• Donald LaMarr Martz, 85, Broadway
• Amie McCrary, 48, Dayton
• Sarah Jane Miller, 83, Harrisonburg
• June Propst, 82, Franklin, W.Va.
• Lola Mavis Stultz See, 95, Timberville
