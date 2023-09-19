Wanda Lee Armentrout, 87, McGaheysville
Carol Kay Bergdoll, 57, Timberville
Lloyd Ormond Bishop, 90, Harrisonburg
David Robert Brillhart, 75, Mount Jackson
Mark Daniel Campbell, 67, Harrisonburg
Karl Kwolek, 82, Weyers Cave
Terry Edward Runion, 83, Brandywine, W.Va.
Wilmer Donnie Simmons, 82, Bridgewater
Alfred Eli Wilson, 58, Staunton
