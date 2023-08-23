Judy Awtrey Bates, 78, Harrisonburg
Wayne Edward Booker Sr., 85, Canton, Ga.
Nancy Revercomb Brubaker, 91, Bridgewater
Charles Lewis Carrier Jr., 73, Fort Defiance
Lowell L. Koontz, 78, Glen Allen
Carolyn 'Midge' Leslie, 80, Elkton
Phyllis Lorice Lowery, 72, Elkton
Richard 'Dick' Lee Souder, 71, Timberville
