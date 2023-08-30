Virgie Ann Cardin Baugher, 74, Elkton
Clinton Ann (Johnson) Bowers, 92, Sugar Grove, W.Va.
The Rev. J. Harry Hall, 98, Massanutten
Paul Lynwood Hatcher, 80, Staunton
Tommy Lee Jones, 73, Harrisonburg
Alma Click Long, 101, Bridgewater
Nellie Mae Miller, 89, Moorefield, W.Va.
Ellen Wilkins Moyer, 76, Bergton
Gary Stanley Woods, 69, Mount Solon
