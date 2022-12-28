Helen Lucile Cowger, 95, Franklin, W.Va.
John Edward Hardy, 90, Maysville, W.Va.
Mary Ada Mallow Judy, 83, Wardensville, W.Va.
Steven Craig Judy, 63, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Cora Virginia Kingree, 92, Edinburg
Thomas Lee Moyers, 58, Harrisonburg
Charles Ernest Nesselrodt, 81, Franklin, W.Va.
Gregory Eric Sayre, 53, Troy, Va.
Samuel Curry Wilkins, 51, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
Jo Ann (Thurber) Wonderley, 89, Grottoes
