Debra Michael Brown, 71, Mount Solon
Susan Logan Craun, 76, Harrisonburg
Rheba Louise Helmick, 75, Onego, W.Va.
Paula Mae McDonald, 70, Old Fields, W.Va.
Delmas Wayne Pratt, 74, Stephens City
Thelma Ann Bolton Reich, 79, Harrisonburg
Linda Elizabeth (Monger) Rimel, 78, Shenandoah
Lois Ellen Tuckson, 67, Clarksburg, W.Va.
Prentice Junior Via, 85, Grottoes
Michael Francis Windsor Jr., 51, Fisher, W.Va.
