Tina Elizabeth Balser, 55, Rockingham
Robert Wayne Baugher, 87, Elkton
Monroe Mack Crigger Jr., 56, Harrisonburg
Robert Deeble, 91, Rockingham
Betty Ann 'Betsy' McFadden Harvey, 93, Harrisonburg
James Daniel Hinkle, 73, Elkton
Larry Luther Lohr, 81, Rockingham
Dr. Daniel Wayne Metzler, 69, Mount Crawford
Linda Kay Wratchford, 66, Moorefield, W.Va.
Verna (Slabaugh) Yoder, 88, Dayton
