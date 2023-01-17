Blacklines for Wednesday, Jan. 18
Betty Anne (Kline) Beckner, Harrisonburg
Robbie (McLaughlin) Faris, 93, Dayton
Lynwood B. Fox, 89, Luray
Gary Andrew Garst, 65, Bridgewater
Jeffrey Greywolf, 60, Rockingham
Martin Paul Miller, 73, Grottoes
Barbara B. Pond, 95, Harrisonburg
Phillip Aubrey Smith, 73, Rockingham
Lelia ‘Lee’ Myra Ratzesberger Stark, Roanoke
