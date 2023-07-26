Rita Elizabeth Arbaugh, 61, Whitmer, W.Va.
Janice 'Jan' Lynne Gleason Baugher, 80, Nicholasville, Ky.
Edna Joan Curran, 83, Maysville, W.Va.
Richard Lee Evans, 58, Timberville
Robert Joseph Fisher Jr., 78, Brandywine, W.Va.
Brian K. Hinkle, 47, Fulks Run
Edwin Roy Hinkle, 90, Franklin, W.Va.
Rebecca 'Becky' (Rohrer) Hummel, 68, Rockingham County
Betty Ellingson Kelly, 95, Staunton
William 'Bill' Carlton Riner, 77, Harrisonburg
Barbara Ellen Shank, 69, Rockingham
Jimmie Brooks Warner, 82, Franklin, W.Va.
