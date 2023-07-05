Corey Lee Bird, 36, Luray

Patricia Ann Blankenbicker, 97, Rockingham

Donald Craun, 84, Harrisonburg

Joseph Vincent DiRosario Sr., 59, Shenandoah

Susan Ann Frank Hawkins, 81, Harrisonburg

Keith Allen Higgs, 64, Shenandoah

Drexel Eugene Judd, 89, New Market

Gerald Wayne Kesner Sr., 73, Maysville, W.Va.

Virgil William 'Willie' Miller, 83, Mathias, W.Va.

Connie Sampson Painter, 75, Stanley

Calvin Bradley Rodgers, 75, Weyers Cave

Loretta Margaret Smith Shultz, 90, Linville

Lola Lee Christian Strickler, 81, Mount Sidney

Gregory Lee 'Greg' Williams, 69, Elkton

