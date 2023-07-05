Corey Lee Bird, 36, Luray
Patricia Ann Blankenbicker, 97, Rockingham
Donald Craun, 84, Harrisonburg
Joseph Vincent DiRosario Sr., 59, Shenandoah
Susan Ann Frank Hawkins, 81, Harrisonburg
Keith Allen Higgs, 64, Shenandoah
Drexel Eugene Judd, 89, New Market
Gerald Wayne Kesner Sr., 73, Maysville, W.Va.
Virgil William 'Willie' Miller, 83, Mathias, W.Va.
Connie Sampson Painter, 75, Stanley
Calvin Bradley Rodgers, 75, Weyers Cave
Loretta Margaret Smith Shultz, 90, Linville
Lola Lee Christian Strickler, 81, Mount Sidney
Gregory Lee 'Greg' Williams, 69, Elkton
