Ruth K. Alger, 92, Harrisonburg
Mark Russell Eagle, 53, Linville
David Karl Heatwole Goering, 53, Dayton
Linda Marie Freeman Hinegardner, 75, Broadway
Donald Warden Hott, 98, Old Fields, W.Va.
Jean Roller Houff, 97, Bridgewater
Keith Robert Houts, 70, Harrisonburg
John David Miller, 73, Dayton
Vivian Davis Seal, 93, Elkton
Faye Funk Spear, 93, Rockingham
Bertha Louise Williams, Elkton
